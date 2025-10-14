Brickbat: Pinned Blame

In Orlando, Gerald Neal died after being struck during a police chase that apparently violated department policy. The pursuit began over a driver with an unreadable license plate—an infraction not listed among the forcible felonies that permit a chase under Orlando Police Department rules. Body camera footage shows Neal was first hit by the fleeing suspect, Dornell Bargnare, and then seconds later by Officer Christopher Moulton's unmarked Ford F-150. Moulton didn't appear to realize he'd hit Neal and instead joined other officers checking nearby homes while first responders worked to free Neal, who remained pinned under the truck for 15 minutes before being pulled out. Bargnare was arrested hours later and charged with vehicular homicide. Moulton, whose body camera was off when he returned to his vehicle, remains on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.