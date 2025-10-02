TrumpRx Is Obamacare in Trump's Handwriting

This week, President Donald Trump announced the next in a long line of vanity projects: TrumpRX, a forthcoming, federally branded website where Pfizer sells steeply discounted drugs in exchange for a three-year exemption from his proposed 100 percent tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals. Imagine a strip mall furniture store with a permanent, flashy 70-percent-off sale, masking the fact that prices were inflated in the first place. TrumpRx, slated to launch in early 2026, is no different—a government-run platform that promises savings while hiding costs.

But this isn't just another Trump-branded vanity project like the ill-fated Trump Steaks or Trump University. It's a wild pivot in right-leaning political thought on health care, and it's a gut punch for those who see where this road leads.

Flash back to 2016: Trump hammering the Affordable Care Act, calling it a "disaster" and suggesting that the government's only role should be to ensure these companies have "plenty of money." He was channeling what economists had long warned: Government-run health care distorts markets, creates perverse incentives, and collapses under its own weight. Now, the president is embracing the very heavy-handed tactics he once trashed.

What is TrumpRx?

TrumpRx isn't healthcare reform or even a program in any real sense. It's a carve-out for one company. Under the agreement, Pfizer will list a large share of its primary care and select specialty drugs at deep discounts on a federal site that redirects patients to Pfizer's direct-to-consumer checkout.

Examples of savings floated by the administration include Xeljanz (list price of $6,073/month) for arthritis and other conditions at about 40 percent off, Eucrisa (list price of $692) for eczema at $162 on TrumpRx, and newer brands like Zavzpret for migraines and Duavee for symptoms of menopause, included in the mix. In return, Pfizer receives a three-year grace period from the pharmaceutical tariffs while pledging $70 billion in U.S. manufacturing and research and development.

It's a protection racket in reverse. The president rattles his tariff saber, Pfizer pays its tribute in the form of price cuts, and voilà, TrumpRx is born.

Who Does This Help?

The savings are shaky because that money has to come from somewhere. Part of it, certainly, is just the market advantage of being exempted from a 100 percent tax that all your competitors are forced to pay. Any savings beyond that will be carved out of something else—less research, higher prices on other drugs, or hidden costs buried elsewhere in the system.

And for most people, the 'discounts' aren't really discounts. Roughly 90 percent of Americans are insured, and their co-pays are almost always cheaper than TrumpRx's cash prices. Medicaid patients already get the steepest rebates—more than 60 percent off by law—so TrumpRx adds little there. That leaves the approximately 27 million uninsured Americans.

But even for the uninsured, the math falls apart: A $6,000 arthritis drug at "half price" is still $3,000 in cash, a stretch on any budget. Eucrisa at $162 on TrumpRx beats few insurance copays. And $499/month for Wegovy (semaglutide) on TrumpRx compares poorly to the $25 many insured patients now pay. And all of this bypasses the way Americans actually get prescriptions. CVS, Walgreens, and the rest are cut out entirely, replaced by a federally branded coupon pop-up that punts you to a manufacturer's checkout page. TrumpRx looks like a deal, but in practice, it helps almost no one.

Obamacare Déjà Vu

If this sounds familiar, it's because the blueprint was drawn a decade ago. Washington shoved through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with the same central-planning arrogance, resting on monopolistic dealmaking and government-dictated price regulation.

Trump was one of the ACA's loudest critics. He called it a "disaster" and "virtually useless" in 2017, and was still posting "Obamacare sucks" in 2023. He was, for all his bluster, correct.

But he never took the time to understand the economics of the mistake, and now, he's repeating it. TrumpRx employs the same toolkit: One company receives favorable treatment, the government demands discounts in exchange for tariff protection, and Washington exerts raw power with no regard for the consequences. This leads to squeezed margins, less research, smaller generic drugs being driven out, and higher prices in the long run.

The very hallmarks of Obamacare will now be repackaged in Trump's flamboyant font and splashed across a Trumpian website. And where the ACA at least feigned some homage to competition, creating a "marketplace" of options, Trump's brand picks a single winner.

A Surrender of Principle

The problem isn't just hypocrisy. Nor is it merely the absurdity of the federal government running what looks like a late-night Amazon scam site. The real problem is what it represents in the long war against socialized medicine. For decades, those who opposed socialized medicine fought a grinding war of attrition. Now it's seeped into every school, bar, and Thanksgiving table. The momentum behind universal healthcare is moving through the zeitgeist like a Labubu meme.

In this existential tug-of-war, we held a death grip on the premise that markets, not Washington, deliver innovation and lower costs. Slowly, painfully, that grip has loosened. Obamacare pulled the rope through our hands a bit. Now, TrumpRx threatens to rip it out completely.

TrumpRx isn't just bad policy—it's a surrender of principle. It cedes ground, conceding that drug prices need government fiat to be "affordable" and that picking winners is sound economics. It's HealthCare.gov with Trump's name on it instead.

Once you concede that Washington can strong-arm markets into submission, the case for competition weakens. TrumpRx doesn't solve America's drug-pricing crisis; it's a tariff-driven coupon site with all the dignity of a clearance sale. If Trump wants to run healthcare like a strip mall furniture store, he may find the banners soon read, "Going out of business."