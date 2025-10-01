Brickbat: Family Discount

A public school administrator in Akron, Ohio, resigned after being suspended for attempting to sell the school district's lawn mowers on Facebook Marketplace. Steven Keenan traded in 11 old mowers to a vendor without the school board's approval, then bought seven of them back at a discounted "friends and family" price, paying $5,693. He then listed five of those mowers for sale online, asking $14,700. Before Keenan resigned, the school board—on the superintendent's recommendation—planned to fire him for breaching the staff code of ethics.