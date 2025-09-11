Brickbat: Apparently, the Camera Does Lie

The New York City Police Department arrested Trevis Williams after facial recognition technology misidentified him as a suspect in an indecent exposure incident in Manhattan. Even though Williams was significantly taller and heavier than the man described by the victim, and evidence placed him miles away from the crime scene, he was detained for two days. The case was dismissed after the Legal Aid Society presented location data from Williams' cell phone, which showed he was driving from Connecticut to Brooklyn at the time of the incident.