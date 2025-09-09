Brickbat: Impermanent Record

After the city of Orlando painted over a rainbow crosswalk that memorialized the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, demonstrators protested by drawing on the crosswalk with colored chalk. Police arrested several protesters on felony charges of "defacing a traffic device," which typically applies to traffic lights or crosswalk signals. The charges were later dropped; a lawyer for the protesters noted the water-soluble chalk did not cause enough damage to warrant a felony.