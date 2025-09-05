Brickbat: No Paper Trail

After her indictment on two counts each of destroying government records and violating her oath of office, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor from office. The indictment followed an investigation initiated after allegations that Taylor illegally kept passport application fees for herself—totaling more than $220,000 in 2021 alone. Taylor allegedly directed an employee to delete emails and financial records, and to destroy documents that would implicate her, saying to "Donald Trump this thing." A review commission found the indictment "adversely affect[s] the administration of the office," leading to her suspension by executive order.