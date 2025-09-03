Brickbat: Up in Smoke

Singapore has some of the world's strictest vaping laws, banning the use, possession, and sale of e-cigarettes since 2018. Despite those laws, vaping has become more popular, especially among young people. As a result, the government is cracking down with tougher penalties, including fines starting at $500 ($388 U.S.), jail time, and even caning for those caught with drug-laced vapes, while foreigners risk deportation. The government is also launching anti-vaping campaigns in schools and public spaces, and adding vape disposal bins at places like Changi Airport.