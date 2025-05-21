Brickbat: Breathe It In

Curtis Doughty, a former corrections officer at Henry County Jail in Indiana, pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law and received a two-year probation sentence for shooting an inmate in the back with a pepper ball. During a cell pod search, inmates were moved into a holding area in the recreation yard and ordered to sit on the floor facing the wall. Doughty, a member of the Sheriff's Emergency Response Team, was tasked with watching over the inmates. When one inmate turned his head away from the wall, Doughty, without warning, shot his pepper ball gun at point blank range into the inmate's spine, injuring him. "Congratulations, you all inhale that now," Doughty then told the other inmates, referencing the pepper ball gas.