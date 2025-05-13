Brickbat: Reading Problem

Julian Foulkes, a 71-year-old retired special constable in the U.K., says he is suing the Kent Police Department for wrongful arrest. Foulkes was arrested and handcuffed at his home by six police officers after he tweeted a warning about the rise of antisemitism in a reply to a pro-Palestinian activist. The tweet was flagged by the Metropolitan Police Intelligence Command despite only having 26 views at the time. He was detained for eight hours, booked, fingerprinted, photographed, and swabbed for DNA on suspicion of malicious communication. He accepted a warning out of fear it might affect visits to his daughter in Australia, though Kent Police later admitted it was a mistake and removed the warning from his record.