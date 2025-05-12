Brickbat: 940 Days in the Hole

In Mississippi, Sinatra Jordan spent 940 days in jail without a trial after being accused of shooting at Capitol Police officers Michael Rhinewalt and Jeffery Walker during a 2022 car chase in Jackson. The officers were indicted for aggravated assault for the incident in December. Despite the indictments, Jordan remained in jail until March 11, when he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to stop for officers and a prior 2020 charge of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to time served and more than two years of supervised release. Jordan maintained he never had a gun, and during the chase, the officers shot his passenger in the head, leaving her with a partially paralyzed face, permanent memory loss, and impaired sight and hearing.