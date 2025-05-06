Brickbat: Hide and Seek Champion

In Clayton County, Georgia, the sheriff's office placed the jail on lockdown when deputies couldn't find convicted murderer Julian Brooks Deloach. The next morning, officials found he had been accidentally left overnight in a courthouse holding cell due to a miscommunication between officers. Sheriff Levon Allen explained that the mistake happened because of confusion over who was supposed to transport Deloach back to the jail, and since the courthouse is connected to the jail, he was never at risk of escaping. Allen has proposed two sergeants be demoted and two deputies be suspended. This incident is one of several recent issues at the jail, including another case where a convicted killer was mistakenly released.