Brickbat: Betraying Secrets

Samantha Hill, a former Devon and Cornwall Police officer, received a 20-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to 18 counts of misconduct for leaking sensitive information. Between January and November 2021, while working as a probationary officer, Hill shared confidential details with her friends and family, including information about a man's suicide, photos of a victim's injuries, and details of high-profile cases such as a shooting that left five people dead. The leaks were uncovered by the Devon and Cornwall Counter Corruption Unit, which later arrested her and seized her phone.