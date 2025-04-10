Brickbat: Unfree Speech Zone

In England, anti-abortion activist Livia Tossici-Bolt has been found guilty of breaking a law banning protests near an abortion clinic in Bournemouth. She stood outside the clinic on two days in March 2023, holding a sign that said, "Here to talk, if you want," which violated the "safe zone" set up to protect women accessing the clinic from harassment. The court gave her a two-year conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £20,000 ($25,540) in legal costs. Tossici-Bolt argued she wasn't protesting or bothering anyone, but the judge ruled her presence could still upset clinic visitors.