Brickbat: Back End Costs

A parked Toyota Prius Hybrid with a Los Angeles Parking Enforcement decal on the side. | Kilmermedia | Dreamstime.com
According to a report by local news outlet Crosstown LA, the city of Los Angeles lost about $66 million in parking enforcement in the last fiscal year. The city handed out 2 million parking tickets and collected $110 million in fines in the fiscal year ending in June 2024, while it spent $88 million on direct parking enforcement expenses such as salaries and equipment. But pensions and other expenses brought the total cost of parking enforcement to more than $176 million.