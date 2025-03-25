Brickbat: Unsportsmanlike Conduct

New York's Northville Central School District has fired high school basketball coach Jim Zullo after video showed him yanking his star player's ponytail. The incident happened after the Northville girls' team lost the Class D state championship game. Hailey Monroe, Northville's all-time leading scorer, had already fouled out and was crying when Zullo grabbed her hair and yelled at her before a teammate stepped between them. Zullo, an 81-year-old Hall of Fame coach, claimed Monroe had cursed at him earlier.