Brickbat: Dragged Through the Mud

Atlanta, Georgia resident Elisabeth Porter received a water bill for $20,545.27, even though she'd been telling the city's Department of Watershed Management (DWM) about a leak outside her home for months. The city did not respond to her complaints until a local TV station got involved. At that point, the DWM found and repaired a leak in the meter box and said it would review her bill for adjustments. But muddy water has since resumed flowing from the lines, which the DWM said it would return to fix.