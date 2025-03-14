Brickbat: Burn, Baby, Burn

During the Palisades fires earlier this year, private firefighting companies were credited with saving several structures. But some state lawmakers want to make it more difficult for them to do that in the future. The idea comes from California Assemblymembers Isaac Bryan (D–Culver City) and Tina McKinnor (D–Inglewood) and is supported by the California Professional Firefighters union, which says private crews aren't trained or equipped as well as public firefighters and shouldn't use public water. Businessman Rick Caruso used private firefighters to protect his shopping center while nearby areas burned, but his team says they didn't tap into city water.