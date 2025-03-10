Brickbat: First Do No Harm

Rajesh Motibhai Patel, a physician at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Decatur, Georgia, has been sentenced to two years in prison followed by 15 years probation after being convicted of violating a patient's constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under color of law and of abusive sexual contact. Prosecutors said that during a routine medical exam, Patel touched a patient's breasts and genitals without her consent and for no medical reason. Patel will be barred from practicing medicine while he is on probation.