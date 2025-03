Former New Orleans Police Department Sergeant Todd Morrell was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to six counts of wire fraud. Morrell admitted to a scheme where he got paid for hours he didn't work by submitting fake time sheets to both the police department and an off-duty job at the local fairgrounds. Sometimes, he billed both places for the same time, and in one case, he was even racing cars while claiming to be on duty. Morrell must also pay more than $5,000 in fines and penalties.