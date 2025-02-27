Brickbat: The Public's Right To Know Nothing

Hinds County, Mississippi, Chancery Court Judge Crystal Wise Martin ordered the Clarksdale Press Register to remove an editorial criticizing city council members for holding a meeting on possible new taxes on alcohol, marijuana, and tobacco without sending it a public notice. Martin issued a temporary restraining order against the newspaper without holding a hearing. Mayor Chuck Espy contended the editorial was potentially libelous because it implies council members broke the law, which he contends they did not do. Officials also said it could hurt their efforts to win approval for the taxes from state lawmakers. But the Mississippi Press Association and other media groups said the judge's order violates the First Amendment.