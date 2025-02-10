Brickbat: Crappy Conditions

An employee at the City-County Building in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was recently injured when a toilet tank shattered. Local TV station WGAL reports city buildings are plagued with maintenance issues, such as nonfunctioning boilers and elevators, broken urinals, and moldy water fountains. "I notice every crooked shutter and every dripping faucet," said Councilman Anthony Coghill, who is a contractor. "I'm afraid to do an in-depth look at all of our facilities because I'm afraid of what I will find."