Brickbat: Donut Disrespect the Police

When Hamon Brown posted a photo to Facebook of a Houston police cruiser doing donuts in a snow-covered parking lot, the Houston Police Officers' Union noted that Brown's windshield was sporting a crack covered in tape. "Tag local auto glass repair companies. We're looking for someone who can help Hamon Brown get his broken windshield repaired," the union posted. Brown thought the exchange was all in good fun, but he said things soon went "off the rails a little bit." Three days later, the union posted a video it had found of him "ghost riding," hopping out of a moving car and climbing onto the windshield. "Remember Hamon Brown?" the union asked. "The hater that went on the news to run his mouth about police cars in the snow (in a parking lot)? #DontBeAHater #ComingDine #GotEeem."