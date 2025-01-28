Brickbat: Keep Your Hands to Yourself

In Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has begun the process to fire an officer who accidentally shot a man with his own gun. Officers had stopped Jason Arrington for running a red light. Video shows Arrington was very cooperative, but when he told them he was carrying a firearm, they asked him to step out of the car. That's when Officer Mindy Cardwell tried to remove the gun, which was holstered in his waistband. The video shows she jerked at the gun with her fingers inside the trigger guard. At that point, the gun went off, with the bullet striking Arrington in the thigh and exiting through his knee. Cardwell has not been criminally charged, but an internal investigation found her to have shown "gross incompetence."