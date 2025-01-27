Brickbat: Fox in the Henhouse

Gregory Rodriguez, a former guard at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla, has been convicted of 64 counts of rape, sodomy, and sexual battery on nine female prisoners at that prison. The jury also found him not guilty of 21 counts, including all charges involving four other inmates, and it hung on 12 other charges. A 27-year veteran of the state corrections department, Rodriguez retired after investigators began looking into the accusations against him.