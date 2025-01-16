Brickbat: Inside Man

Federal prosecutors have charged Nicholas Kindle and David Cole, two U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents in Utah, with felony drug distribution conspiracy. Kindle has also been charged with conspiracy to convert property of the federal government for profit. Prosecutors said the two stole drugs known as "bath salts" from evidence and gave them to a department "source of information" to sell. They also allegedly stole thousands of dollars in cash and other valuables. The FBI says the scheme netted the pair between $195,000 and $300,000.