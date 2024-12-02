Brickbat: Chicago Turnaround

Officials in Cook County, Illinois, sold Robin McElroy's house for unpaid property taxes. On top of that, they said she owed three years of rent to the person who bought the house. But McElroy has paid her taxes every year since she bought the house in 2012 and has the paperwork to back it up. In 2019, the county assured her in a letter that there were "no grounds to proceed with a sale" and that the record of her house had been swapped with her neighbor's on the assessor's website, with her taxes applied to that property by mistake. In fact, CBS News Chicago found the number was never corrected and her taxes continued to apply to the wrong property. After the TV station reached out to the assessor's office, it finally corrected the number. Officials said they are trying to resolve the situation.