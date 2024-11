In Scotland, Nigel Carter collected 500 bicycles to send to Sudan, for people who need access to cheap transportation. But the Scottish Environment Protection Agency blocked the shipment after an inspector deemed the bikes unfit for use because some of them needed repairs. Carter said the bikes had only minor damage such as rust, broken brake cables, and chains that needed to be oiled. He also said that the charity he is working with in Sudan is aware of their condition. If Carter can't ship the bikes to Sudan, he said he may have to scrap them.