Photo: The First Commercial Spacewalk

In September, four astronauts ventured farther away from Earth (870 miles) than any human since the last Apollo mission—and NASA had basically nothing to do with it. Jared Isaacman and his civilian Polaris Dawn crew launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft. They tested new spacesuits, they worked on laser tech for Starlink, and, on day three of the five-day journey, Isaacman and SpaceX engineer Sarah Gillis participated in the first-ever commercial spacewalk.