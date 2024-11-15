Brickbat: Side Hustle

A court in Liverpool sentenced Andrew Talbot, a former officer with the Greater Manchester Police, to 19 years in prison after finding him guilty of multiple charges, including misconduct in public office and supplying Class A drugs. Prosecutors said Talbot stole 4 kilograms (8.8 pounds) of cocaine from the evidence room, valued at £400,000 ($508,770), then used the police database to find local drug dealers so he could sell it. He was discovered when he accidentally dropped a bag of cocaine outside his daughter's school.