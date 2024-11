In England, Lincolnshire Police Superintendent Fran Harrod says officers won't arrest drivers who don't pay for gasoline because they might not be "having a great day." She advised gas station owners to instead pursue civil action against the thieves, which would get them their money back "within a matter of weeks." Harrod was responding to Kavita Pilani, the owner of a station who said she has had 50 drive-off thefts in six months that are killing her business.