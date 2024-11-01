Brickbat: Common People

When campaigning for office earlier this year, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised the Labour Party would not raise taxes on "working people." But he was cagey about exactly who the "working people" are. Now, Starmer says those who own assets such as property or shares in companies don't fit his definition of "working people." A spokesperson later clarified that people who own small amounts of stock could be working people and Starmer was referring to people who primarily earn their income from assets.