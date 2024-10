In Washington, former Leona Libby Middle School teacher Rosalinda Torres has been charged with unlawful imprisonment for locking a 14- year-old student in her classroom and forcing him to pray with her for more than an hour. Torres reportedly told the boy's mother that he had been disrespectful to her. According to court documents, the student stayed after class to apologize, but she locked the door and said he could not leave until they prayed. When the student said he was not religious, she called him "Satanas," which means Satan in Spanish.