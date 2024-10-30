Brickbat: You Think That's Funny?

In the United Kingdom, the Labour Party government has proposed changes to the Employment Rights Bill that would make employers liable if their employees are offended by customers or the public. Pub owners say this will turn them into "banter cops," trying to stop customers from telling jokes or making off-color remarks that may offend their staff. Academics say that universities and other venues will become less likely to book controversial speakers and artists for fear of being sued for remarks those people or members of the audience might make.