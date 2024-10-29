Brickbat: Hide and Seek

Liam West-Campau has filed a lawsuit against Wayne County, Michigan; Sheriff Raphael Washington; Chief of Jails Robert Dunlap; and several unnamed jail staffers. West-Campau claims he was held in jail for six days after his court-ordered release because jail staff did not know where he had been placed. Spokespeople for the sheriff's department and the county said they had not yet been served. But the Detroit Free Press reports that problems at the jail are common, including inmates being held after they are supposed to be released.