Brickbat: Gimme a B, Gimme a U…

A cheerleading coach at Evans Middle School in Lubbock, Texas, has been placed on administrative leave while the school system investigates an incident that left 13 cheerleaders with first- and second-degree burns on their hands. The coach made them perform "bear crawls" and "crab walks" on a hot outdoor track as punishment for performing a cheer that they said the coach found "disrespectful." One parent said the temperature was well over 100 degrees when the incident happened.