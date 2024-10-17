Brickbat: Go Fly a Kite

The California Coastal Commission voted 6–4 to block an Air Force proposal to let SpaceX launch up to 50 rockets per year from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Commission members have long resisted the Air Force's efforts to increase the number of launches from the base, citing what they say are the impact on wildlife and the environment. But at its latest meeting, some members also pointed to Elon Musk's politics as a reason to reject the request. "Elon Musk is hopping about the country, spewing and tweeting political falsehoods and attacking FEMA while claiming his desire to help the hurricane victims with free Starlink access to the internet," said Commissioner Gretchen Newsom.