Brickbat: A Learning Experience

Canadian parents and students have complained to the Toronto District School Board after students at several middle schools were required to take part in an anti-Israel protest. The permission slip sent home to parents said students would observe a protest by Indigenous peoples over their water rights, but it quickly evolved into an anti-Israel rally, and video from the event and eyewitness accounts indicate that students were given face masks and told to join in. Several students, including one recent immigrant from India, were also told to put on blue shirts to mark them as "colonizers" and "settlers."