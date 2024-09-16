Brickbat: It's All There in Black and White

A federal appellate court has ruled that Judith Maureen Henry, who spent two weeks in jail in a case of mistaken identity, cannot sue the U.S. Marshals who arrested her. The marshals arrested Henry on a warrant for a woman of the same name who skipped out on parole in Pennsylvania in 1993. Henry protested her innocence and asked for her fingerprints to be compared to those of the woman named in the warrant. That did not happen until after she was transferred from the jail in New Jersey, where she was living, to Pennsylvania. The court ruled that since the marshals were acting on a lawful warrant, they had qualified immunity.