Brickbat: License To Drive

Susie Holland faces potentially thousands of dollars in fines—officials won't say how much—for giving people rides to Burning Man. The 61-year-old was among more than a dozen people caught in a sting by the Nevada Transportation Authority (NTA) and charged with violating various state laws, including one requiring a certificate to transport people for money. Giving rides to and from Burning Man is quite common—in fact, Holland got the idea to offer rides for a fee at last year's festival, after she picked up a friend and a few other attendees who'd gotten stuck in the mud. Holland's car was impounded and she faces $30,000 in total fines. NTA officials assured her that because it is her first offense, that amount will be reduced, though they haven't said what the penalty will be.