Brickbat: Mostly Free Speech

In England, the Harrow council has canceled a performance by comedian Reginald D. Hunter at the Harrow Arts Centre, citing a joke he made at an Edinburgh Fringe performance comparing Israel to an abusive spouse. "We champion arts and culture in Harrow and strongly support freedom of speech," said a council spokesperson. "However, we also take seriously our duty to foster good relations with people – something we take great pride in Harrow. Recent comments and events relating to Reginald D Hunter do not reflect our values of diversity, inclusion, and good community relations."