Brickbat: Surprise Ejection

Mayor Skip Hall of Surprise, Arizona, had Rebekah Massie removed from a City Council meeting when she attempted to raise concerns about the city attorney's salary. Hall cited a section of the council's public comments policy that bars speakers from making complaints about city employees or council members. When Massie protested that the policy violates the First Amendment, Hall had police officers remove her. She has been charged with suspicion of trespassing, obstructing government operations, and resisting arrest—all misdemeanors.