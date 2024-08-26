Brickbat: Cutting You Off

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza has stopped state funding to the city of Dolton after Mayor Tiffany Henyard refused to turn over a financial reports and a financial audit, as required by state law. Mendoza said she may fine the city if it fails to turn over the reports. Henyard is under fire for what critics call extravagant spending, which allegedly included spending $40,000 on Amazon in a single day. In April 2022, the city had a $5.6 million budget surplus. But an investigation by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot found the city now has a $3.6 million deficit.