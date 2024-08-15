Brickbat: Free To Speak

A federal judge has ruled that California's Clovis Community College violated the First and 14th Amendment rights of three conservative students when it took down fliers they had posted with anti-communist and pro-life messages. Judge Jennifer Thurston of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California ordered the college to pay Alejandro Flores, Juliette Colunga, and Daniel Flores $20,000 each, plus $250,000 in fees for their attorneys. Thurston also ordered the State Center Community College District to develop a policy to protect the First Amendment rights of students and ordered administrators to undergo First Amendment training for two years.