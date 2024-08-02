Brickbat: What a Nice Idea!

In the United Kingdom, a National Health Service survey found that 26 percent of people in Cheshire and Merseyside who tried to book a dental appointment in the last two years were unsuccessful, and 20 percent of Cheshire and Merseyside residents who did get to see a dentist rated the experience fairly or very poor, numbers which are typical of England as a whole. The British Dental Association said that millions of people no longer even try to book appointments because they know they can't get one, adding that getting to see an NHS dentist "is just a nice idea rather than a reality they can depend on."