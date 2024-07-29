Brickbat: Getting Soaked

Colorado plumbers and local water districts say they were caught off guard by a new law that could send consumer prices soaring. The law requires anyone inspecting, testing, or repairing a backflow prevention device to have a plumbing license. The devices keep used water from entering the water supply and are common in commercial buildings and on residential sprinkler systems. Previously, state law only required a license to install or remove the devices. Some water districts require that they be checked frequently. Both the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, which regulates water quality, and the Department of Regulatory Agencies, which licenses plumbers, have come out against the change. Rep. Sheila Lieder (D–Littleton), who sponsored the law, said this was an unintended effect. "Unfortunately, during the legislation's five public hearings held last March and floor debates, none of these concerns were brought forward, making it difficult to incorporate feedback until the next legislative session," she said in a statement.