Brickbat: Caught a Big One

The city of Memphis, Tennessee, lost $773,000 in a phishing scam in 2022, but officials did not disclose the loss until a local media outlet asked about it recently. The city was making regular payments to a local construction company. "Following a request from who they believed to be Zellner Construction, they changed the account details and wired $773k to an account that was, indeed, not Zellner," city media affairs manager Arlenia Cole said in a statement. Officials said that by the time they discovered the error the time period to reclaim the money had expired.