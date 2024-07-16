Brickbat: I Can't Get Into That
Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters recently told members of the state legislature that he has been locked out of the state Department of Education website for two years. In a video posted to X, Walters and another man, who wasn't identified, said that employees created individual websites during a previous administration, and they did not leave the information on how to access those sites when they left. But some lawmakers wondered why the issue hasn't been solved in two years.