Brickbat: Model Misbehavior

A judge in Florida has tossed out key evidence in a computer hacking case against Courtney Clenney and her parents. Clenney is an OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend, and her parents are accused of taking, accessing, and disposing of the boyfriend's personal computer. Judge Laura Shearon Cruz said the state violated attorney-client privilege when prosecutors collected texts and emails between Deborah Lyn Clenney and Kim DeWayne Clenney and their attorneys. Prosecutors claimed they weren't aware at the time they accessed the parents' cloud storage system that the parents had hired legal representation.