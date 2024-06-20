Brickbat: Pressure Built Up

In 2022, San Francisco fireman Robert Muhammad used a work computer to find fellow firefighter Gabriel Shin's home address. Muhammad had earlier threatened Shin for refusing to reveal who was talking about Muhammad's personal business at work. Muhammad took a hydrant wrench to Shin's house and, finding him outside, began repeatedly swinging the wrench at his head, leaving Shin with broken arms and a concussion. The attack stopped only after a neighbor pulled a handgun and confronted him. Shin has filed a lawsuit against the department, but Muhammad has been allowed to remain on the job, and Shin said his supervisors ordered him to drop the charges and not to cooperate with the criminal investigation.