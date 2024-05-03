Brickbat: The First Rule of Fight Club

The Los Angeles County Probation Department has placed 12 officers on administrative leave pending an investigation of violence at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall. Video taken in December 2023 showed officers standing around watching, and perhaps encouraging, fights among the youth housed at the facility. "We will not tolerate misconduct like that depicted in the video, nor will we tolerate a lack of urgent response, if and when these incidents happen," said Probation Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa in a statement.